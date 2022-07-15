BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Batavia man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident Thursday night on W. Main Street Rd.

Deputies say 34-year-old, Gilberto N. Natal, struck the passenger side of a Ford van.

Natal was ejected from his motorcycle and into the van, resulting in the vehicle overturning on its side.

Deputies say Mercy Flight took Natal to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated. The driver of the van, 80-year-old Bruce P. Chilson, and the passenger, 80-year-old Mary Chilson, of Spring Hills, FL, were treated at the scene and taken to United Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries.

Deputies say charges may be pending. The investigation is still ongoing.

