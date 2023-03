BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sherriff's Office is investigating a fatal, multi-vehicle accident in Batavia.

Deputies said at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a car crossed the median on West Main Street and hit a Jeep and a pick-up truck.

According to deputies, a person was thrown from one of the vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver was taken to ECMC for lower body injuries.

The Sherriff's office says this cause of the crash is still under investigation.