Genesee County Sheriff's Office reminds residents of potential holiday scams

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is reminding its residents this holiday season to do the following when it comes to avoiding potential scams:

Never provide personal or financial information to anyone who calls you over the phone or contacts you via e-mail or text message who may purport themselves to be a representative from law enforcement, the federal government, a bank/financial institution, or other business.

Scammers will often try to contact you pretending to be from a known organization such as the Sheriff's Office, IRS, FBI Microsoft, Pay Pay, Amazon, or countless other businesses/government entities. The scammer may indicate that you have a problem with your account or there is a virus on your computer, and they need to assist you in rectifying the issue.

Scammers may ask

You to click on a provided link For personal and banking information For remote access to your computer to assist in correcting the fictitious problem

The scammers may tell you that your daughter, son, husband, wife, grandchildren, close friend, or someone you know is in trouble with law enforcement and needs money for bail.

Scammers may indicate that you have won a sweepstakes and that they will be sending you a check to cash and then ask that a portion of the proceeds be sent back to them.

Scammers may ask for payment in the form of gift cards, electronic payments, or ask that you send cash in the mail to a specific address. Scammers may also indicate that they will send a courier to your residence to retrieve your payment.

If you fall victim to a scam, make sure to report it to your local law enforcement agency.