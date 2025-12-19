Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigating one-vehicle crash with serious injuries

TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that occurred on Bloomingdale Road in the Town of Alabama.

The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on December 18. The sheriff's office said the driver of the vehicle lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree before coming to a rest.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver, a 22-year-old woman from Basom, and two juvenile passengers were in the vehicle. The driver and one of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle and seriously injured. All the occupants were transported to Buffalo area hospitals for further evaluation and treatment.