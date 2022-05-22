Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash

TOWN OF BYRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the Town of Byron.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of 6191 North Byron Road.

The sheriff's office said the initial investigation revealed that 60-year-old Thomas Hankey of Hilton, N.Y. was traveling east on North Byron Road with three other motorcycles when he left his lane of travel, crossed over the center line and continued off the north shoulder of the road. Hankey then struck a farm fence which caused the motorcycle to flip and come to rest on the north shoulder of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.