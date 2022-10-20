Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigating after pedestrian was struck and killed

TOWN OF ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in the Town of Alexander.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 10342 West Bethany Road in Alexander. The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived an elderly woman was lying in the roadway and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The woman, identified as 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, McVay appeared to have been crossing the roadway on foot when the vehicle crested over the hill. The vehicle attempted to avoid McVay but she was struck by the driver-side mirror. The sheriff's office said the driver immediately pulled to the side of the road and called 911.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been announced.