Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly crash in Town of Bethany

TOWN OF BETHANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Bethany Monday night.

Authorities say preliminary investigations show 27-year-old Marquel Kennedy from Buffalo tried to pass two tractor trailers and a farm trailer on Ellicott Street Road and hit 40-year-old Ryan Farley who was driving a motorcycle.

Farley died at the scene. Kennedy was taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says charges are pending and an investigation is ongoing.