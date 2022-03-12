Genesee County Sheriff's correction officer arrested for grand larceny

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a senior correction officer has been arrested for grand larceny.

According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Kevin Wolff, of Stafford, allegedly stole more than $50,000 from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Employee Association’s financial accounts.

The sheriff’s office says Wolff stole the funds over the course of his three-year tenure as President of the Association.

Wolff was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Wolff has been terminated from his employment, according to the sheriff’s office. He worked for the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years.