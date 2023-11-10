Genesee County man struck and killed while getting his mail

TOWN OF STAFFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating after a man was struck and killed while getting his mail in the Town of Stafford.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said a GMC Sierra was traveling west on State Route 5 and entered the turn lane at Batavia-Stafford Townline Road and struck 74-year-old James R. Ehmann while he was getting his mail.

According to police, paramedics attempted life-saving measures at the scene and transported Ehmann to United Memorial Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the driver of the GMC Sierra had no signs of impairment or using an electronic device at the time of the crash.