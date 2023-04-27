Genesee County man pleads guilty to rape

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Ricardo Castillo, Jr. of Oakfield pleaded guilty to second-degree rape with an agreed-upon sentence of five years in prison and 10 years post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, Castillo Jr. faces similar charges in Genesee County and as part of a global resolution he has already pleaded guilty in that case with an agreed-upon sentence of five years in prison.

The district attorney's office says as a result, Castillo Jr. will serve 10 years in prison followed by 10 years post-release supervision. Upon his release, he will be a registered sex offender.