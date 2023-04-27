Genesee County man pleads guilty to rape

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Ricardo Castillo, Jr. of Oakfield pleaded guilty to second-degree rape with an agreed-upon sentence of five years in prison and 10 years post-release supervision.
According to the district attorney's office, Castillo Jr. faces similar charges in Genesee County and as part of a global resolution he has already pleaded guilty in that case with an agreed-upon sentence of five years in prison.
The district attorney's office says as a result, Castillo Jr. will serve 10 years in prison followed by 10 years post-release supervision. Upon his release, he will be a registered sex offender.
“This defendant groomed and manipulated an underaged child for years just so he could sexually assault her. With her courage, tenacity and unwavering support from her mother she was able to bring her abuser to justice today. She has bright future ahead of her."
- Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen