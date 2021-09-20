Genesee County man facing several charges after fleeing vehicle following traffic stop

TOWN OF STAFFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Genesee County man is facing several charges after fleeing his vehicle following traffic stop.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted a traffic stop around 6:00 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an erratic driver on Route 33 in the Town of Stafford.

There were two people in the vehicle, the driver and passenger, after coming to a stop the driver allegedly fled the vehicle across the Route 33 and into a farm laneway. The sheriff's office said a deputy pursued the suspect and allegedly observed him pull a handgun from his waistband. The passenger was detained and the area was secured.

A New York State Police Aviation Unit helicopter coordinated with NYSP and Monroe County Sheriff's Office drone operators and located a one mile wooded area where the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Arthur J. Brown of Le Roy, was allegedly attempting to hide.

Brown was taken into custody around 11:20 p.m. without further incident and a handgun was allegedly recovered from the area he ran to following the traffic stop.

He faces three felonies, three misdemeanors and two traffic infractions. He was arraigned in Town of Stafford Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail on no bail. The passenger of the vehicle was released on an appearance ticket.

The sheriff's office said no shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.