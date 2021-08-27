Watch
Genesee County man facing charge for threatening Mark Poloncarz on social media

Eileen Buckley
Posted at 12:17 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 12:17:49-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Genesee County man is facing one count of aggravated harassment for threatening Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on social media.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 49-year-old Thomas E. Netter of Oakfield was arraigned Friday in Buffalo City Court on one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

On January 29, 2021, Netter allegedly sent a threatening message via Facebook messenger to Poloncarz. The district attorney's office says the threat was related to COVID-19 mandates.

Netter is scheduled to return for further proceedings on October 1. He was released on his own recognizance, the charge is non-qualifying for bail. If convicted of the charge he faces a maximum of one year in jail.

A no contact order of protection was issued by the judge on behalf of Poloncarz.

