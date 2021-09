BYRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead after crashing his car into a barn in Byron, Saturday evening.

Investigators say the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Chapell Road in Byron when he then crashed his car into a tree and then into a barn, just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, Dustin Nemec of Elba was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.