Genesee County man charged for allegedly attempting to stab police officers

Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 13, 2021
DARIEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a Darien man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to stab police officers while they attempted to take him into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a reported domestic incident on Harper Road in Darien, Friday afternoon.

Investigators say 56-year-old Dean Conboy, Sr. allegedly menaced a victim inside the home with a butcher knife, resulting in the victim allegedly barricading himself in a bedroom.

While deputies were attempting to place Conboy into custody, he allegedly grabbed the knife attempting to cause harm to the officers.

Conboy was arrested on the following charges

  • Two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer
  • Two counts of menacing a police officer
  • Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
  • Menacing in the second degree
  • Attempted assault in the second degree
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
  • Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

Conboy is being held at the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $40,000 bail bond, and $60,000 partially secured.

