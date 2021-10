ELBA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Genesee County man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a person by shoving them, which caused them to break their foot, while yelling racial slurs at them.

Investigators say 44-year-old John Gaylord of Elba was charged with assault in the third degree as a hate crime.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office believes the victim was selected based on their race.

Gaylord is expect to re-appear in court on October 27.