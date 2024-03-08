Genesee County man arrested following animal cruelty investigation

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man following an animal cruelty investigation in the Town of Alabama.

The sheriff's office said 66-year-old Arnold Colopy is accused of keeping his two dogs in deplorable conditions. They were allegedly found without any food or water.

Colopy was charged with two counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

He was arrested and taken to the county jail for sentencing and is scheduled to return to town court on March 19.