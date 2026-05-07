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Genesee County man arrested, facing two rape charges

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WKBW
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced that James Gamble was arrested on May 4 and charged with first-degree rape and third-degree rape.

According to investigators, the alleged crimes were committed between 2024 and 2025 and involved two separate victims.

Gamble was arraigned in Genesee County Court and held on $50,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond or $400,00 partial secured bond. The sheriff's office said if released, Gamble will be under the supervision of Genesee Justice.

Gamble will be back in court on May 27.

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