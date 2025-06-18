Watch Now
Genesee County man accused of forcibly touching a juvenile, and beating and injuring an animal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Genesee County man is accused of forcibly touching a juvenile, and beating and injuring an animal.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Daryl Leach has been arrested and charged with forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and torturing/injuring an animal.

According to the sheriff's office, Leach is accused of forcibly touching a juvenile under the age of 17. In addition, Leach allegedly beat and injured an animal. He was held at the Genesee County Jail for CAP Court arraignment.

