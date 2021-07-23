Genesee County Fair returns

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting this Friday afternoon, the Genesee County Fair will begin at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

Fair Manager Nick O'Geen expects about 50,000 people over the course of the weeks events, which include livestock shows, horse and pig competitions, music and food.

"All aspects of the community find their way to the fair, and enjoy it. There's something for everyone here," said O'Geen. “I can't tell you how excited we are to do this for the community. It is a community event. We welcome everybody. It's a family event. We pour our heart and soul into this," he added.

Events kick off with the 6 Horse Hitch event at 5:30 this Friday, the biggest and most prestigious event of the fair. The full calendar of events can be found here, on the Genesee County Fair website.