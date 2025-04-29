Genesee County deputies investigating deadly motorcycle crash

TOWN OF LEROY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

The accident happened on Monday just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of State Route 19 and the 490 on-ramp intersection.

Authorities say a 25-year-old woman was driving a Chrysler 300 and failed to stop at a stop sign. They say she went through the intersection and pulled in front of a man on a Vespa motorcycle. The Vespa then collided with the Chrysler, and the collision threw the motorcycle driver into the side of the Chrysler.

The driver of the Vespa has been identified as 65-year-old Duane Girdner of Rochester. Authorities say he died at the scene from his injuries.

The sheriff's office says the cause of the accident remains under investigation.