Genesee Brewery's 'Ruby Red Kolsch' returns for the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Genesee Brewery's "Ruby Red Kolsch" has made its return for the season.

"Genesee Specialty Ruby Red Kolsch is a refreshing Kölsch with a 21st-century update of ruby red grapefruit flavors," a release says.

According to Genesee, it is the number one selling flavored beer in New York State and it will be available starting this week. The beer launched in 2018 and Genesee said it has grown every year since, with an average of 66% growth each year.