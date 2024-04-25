Genesee Brewery announces new flavor of fan-favorite beer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Genesee Brewery's Ruby Red Kolsch is a fan favorite and it has announced that Mango Peach Kolsch has been crafted as the "perfect summer match" to Ruby Red.

The new brew is described by Genesee as "a crisp ale that provides a subtly sweet combination of natural mango and peach flavors."

According to Genesee, Mango Peach Kolsch will hit retail shelves later this week in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and will be on draft at select locations.