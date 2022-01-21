General Motors to invest nearly $154 million and add 230 jobs at Lockport Components plant

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — General Motors announced Friday it plans to invest nearly $154 million in its Lockport Components plant and add approximately 230 jobs.

GM said the investment will be used to renovate the facility and purchase and install new machinery and equipment used in the production of the stator module, which is a key component of an electric motor.

The Lockport plant currently produces radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, HVAC modules, oil coolers and other components used in a variety of GM trucks. It will continue production of these components as it prepares for production of the electric motor component.

GM estimates the plant will add approximately 230 jobs between 2023 and 2026, renovations to the facility are expected to begin immediately.

GM’s investment in Lockport Components reaffirms our commitment to manufacturing in Western New York and our confidence in this team. They will build a crucial module in our electric motor assembly for our future electric trucks and SUVs. This is an excellent example of how we are bringing our workforce along on the journey to an all-electric future while we scale our EV production capacity and maintain a flow of parts for our current vehicles. - Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability

Lockport Components was founded in 1910 as the Harrison Radiator Company and currently has more than 1,500 employees.