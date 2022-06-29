General Motors Lockport looking to hire 200+ workers

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — General Motors Lockport is looking to make a comeback. Plant Director, Ken Johnson said that GM, a place that’s been a staple in the Lockport community, is in need of new employment.

"It does encourage me to see people lining up and coming in because it has been a struggle getting people in and getting that word out," Johnson said.

At one point, employment was incredibly low at GM. Less than 700 workers were at the Lockport plant. Although the numbers aren’t what they used to be in the 1970’s-80’s, Johnson said things are still getting better.

"We're double that now, and we're expanding over the next couple of years, probably a couple hundred more people above that," Johnson said.

One of the biggest differences between now and then though is the prominence of eco-friendly vehicles. That not only creates a new generation of cars, but it also creates a new generation of workers.

"A lot of these jobs are pretty entry level, but we say you come for a job you stay for a career because there's tons of opportunities in the company,” Johnson said.

And with the hallways filling up with people on Wednesday, Johnson thinks it’s a good sign of things to come.

“I think this job fair is a great opportunity for people to look inside the door and get a chance to work here,” Johnson said.