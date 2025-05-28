Gen Z turning away from traditional white-collar jobs, embracing blue-collar and skilled trade careers

Economic pressures, rising tuition costs, and growing concerns about artificial intelligence are causing a dramatic shift in how Generation Z views their futures, particularly when it comes to choosing a career path.

A growing number of Gen Z college graduates are turning away from traditional white-collar jobs and instead embracing blue-collar and skilled trade careers.

A recent ResumeBuilder.com article revealed that 37% of Gen Z college grads are now pursuing or planning to pursue trade jobs in industries like HVAC, plumbing, electrical work, and wind energy, jobs that often come with strong job security and high pay.

Tom Wood, a technical education teacher at Erie 1 BOCES, has been teaching HVAC for years. He said his own decision to pursue a trade career more than 30 years ago shaped his life for the better.

wkbw

"I went to a school down in Houston, Texas for a year and a half, came home, got a job, and I've been working in HVAC ever since," Wood said."

Wood added that getting into the trades was definitely the right move because it gave him stability, good pay, and a strong career. He said trade work offers something many students want: real-world skills that can’t be automated.

wkbw

"A computer can't fix your plumbing or furnace, you’re going to need someone to physically go out and do that work, you can't have a computer build a house," Wood said.

Ayven Malloy, a junior in high school, said he is already focused on a future in the trades.

wkbw

"I feel like A.I. is going to take over a lot of jobs," Malloy said. "But just knowing that my job is safe compared to others, that’s a really good feeling."

For students like Malloy, trade careers offer not only security but a different learning experience, one that feels more relevant and engaging.

"I just wanted something different," he said. " I was sick of school, and this is way more fun."

Wood pointed out another major benefit is that these programs often lead directly to employment, and no college debt is required.

“These high school kids, when they graduate from here, they can go straight into the workforce making $18–20 an hour,” Wood said. “Probably within five years, depending on the path they take, they could be making close to six figures.”

As the economy evolves and AI reshapes the job market, more members of Gen Z are choosing to forge their own path, one that trades a traditional degree for hands-on skills, job security, and immediate earning potential.