Gear up for the start of mountain biking season in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WKBW) — Memorial Day Weekend signals the start of mountain bike season in ski country.

The lift is now open at Holimont in Ellicottville, carrying bikes and passengers to the top of the hill.

The resort currently has 16 mountain bike trails, with over 12 miles of track.

There is both technical and freeride terrain for riders of all ages and abilities.

Right now the Sunset lift is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 in the morning until 4:30 in the afternoon.

Friday hours begin on June 21.

A day pass will cost you $50.