Gas prices surge, up 12 cents in Buffalo since last week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are on the rise and surging in some areas.

AAA Western and Central New York released its new report Monday morning. It found the average price for a gallon of gas in the Buffalo region is now $4.35. That's up 12 cents from last week. In Batavia, the average is $4.34, up 10 cents from last week.

The New York State average has also seen a rapid increase. The average price is now $4.52. That's up 17 cents from last week and up $1.52 from one year ago.

According to AAA, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while demand increased. That, combined with rising oil prices, now $110 ber barrel, is pushing pump prices higher.

Diesel Fuel

The national ($5.54) and state ($6.38) averages have hit new records. These higher prices are expected to have a big impact on businesses that need to transport goods.

“To say we’re feeling pain at the pump is an understatement,” said Steve Steinmetz, director of automotive service operations at AAA Western and Central New York. “Prices have literally doubled since last year impacting all towing companies across the state.”

AAA says you can save gas by avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip and using cruise control whenever possible.

