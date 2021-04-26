Watch
Gas prices on the rise again in WNY

Posted at 7:19 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 07:19:00-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to rise around the country and in Western New York.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, prices have risen four cents in the last week in the Buffalo area.

As of Monday, prices averaged $2.86 per gallon in the queen city. That's about six cents cheaper than the state average of $2.92. The national average sits dead between the two at $2.89 per gallon.

All of those averages are anywhere from $0.80 to $1.10 higher than the same week last year when demand for gas plummeted due to COVID-19 lockdowns in cities nationwide.

Experts say the current demand for fuel is in line with the typical spring driving season.

