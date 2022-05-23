Gas prices inching closer to $5 per gallon in Buffalo

As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, and millions of people are expected to travel, gas prices are setting new records.

According to AAA, the national average is up 12 cents from last week to $4.60 per gallon. In New York, the average is $4.93. Prices in Buffalo are lower than the state average but still climbed 19 cents from last week to $4.82.

AAA research found 75 percent of US adults would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gasoline hits $5 per gallon.

The latest data from the Energy Information Administration show total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand increased. This, combined with volatile crude prices, is likely to keep upward pressure on gas prices, according to AAA.

