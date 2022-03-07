Watch
Gas prices in WNY just six cents below record high set in 2008

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 6:05 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 06:20:49-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to surge nationally and in Western New York, where the average price for a gallon of gas is less than 10 cents below the record high.

As of Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.21 in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region, according to AAA. It jumped 46 cents from last week. The record high for the region is $4.27, set in 2008.

0307 GAS PRICES.PNG

Statewide, gas prices are averaging $4.26 per gallon; nationally, gas costs an average of $4.07 per gallon.

AAA reports that oil prices have topped $120 per barrel as the United States and its European allies look to sanction Russian crude oil in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices Monday morning were nearly $100 more expensive than August 2021, when they were $30 per barrel.

Experts say lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are working on a few ways to provide relief to drivers as gas stations get ready to roll out the more expensive summer blends of gasoline.

"Elected officials are calling for a temporary removal of the gas tax to give some relief," AAA Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications Elizabeth Carey told 7 News. "They're pushing for the U.S. to increase domestic production, some analysts are pushing for Canada to release more fuel to the U.S."

The federal gas tax is $0.18.

AAA has several tips you can use to save money in the meantime. Click here to learn more.

