Gas prices in WNY just six cents below record high set in 2008

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to surge nationally and in Western New York, where the average price for a gallon of gas is less than 10 cents below the record high.

As of Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.21 in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region, according to AAA. It jumped 46 cents from last week. The record high for the region is $4.27, set in 2008.

WKBW

Statewide, gas prices are averaging $4.26 per gallon; nationally, gas costs an average of $4.07 per gallon.

AAA reports that oil prices have topped $120 per barrel as the United States and its European allies look to sanction Russian crude oil in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices Monday morning were nearly $100 more expensive than August 2021, when they were $30 per barrel.

Experts say lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are working on a few ways to provide relief to drivers as gas stations get ready to roll out the more expensive summer blends of gasoline.

"Elected officials are calling for a temporary removal of the gas tax to give some relief," AAA Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications Elizabeth Carey told 7 News. "They're pushing for the U.S. to increase domestic production, some analysts are pushing for Canada to release more fuel to the U.S."

The federal gas tax is $0.18.

AAA has several tips you can use to save money in the meantime. Click here to learn more.