Gas prices holding steady in Western New York as we approach Labor Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) gas prices are holding steady in Western New York as we approach Labor Day.

AAA WCNY says the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.87 which is down one cent from last Monday. In addition, the New York State average is $3.90 which is down two cents from last Monday.

While average gas prices across the state are holding just about steady, the national average is $3.82 which is down five cents from last Monday.

The following are local averages throughout Western and Central New York:



Batavia - $3.84 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Elmira - $3.85 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca - $3.93 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester - $3.90 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome - $3.95 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.90 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Watertown - $3.98 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

According to AAA WCNY, the price of oil per barrel has declined and is holding steady near $80 which is contributing to lower gas prices.

"As Labor Day approaches, gas demand and volatile oil prices, particularly during an active hurricane season, could limit how much lower prices descend in the weeks ahead," a release says.