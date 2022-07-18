Gas prices dropping in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are coming down across the country due to demand tapering off after the Independence Day holiday.

The national average, according to AAA, is $4.52 a gallon. That is down 16 cents from last week. The New York State average is now $4.69, down 11 cents since last Monday. The Buffalo average is $4.68. That is down 8 cents.

Oil prices are sitting around the $100 per barrel mark. That is down compared to one week ago. However, prices did drop below $100 at one point last week.

AAA says the lower demand and cheaper oil prices have helped bring gas prices down. AAA predicts drivers will likely see more relief at the pump if these supply/demand dynamics hold.