Gas prices down, but people are still finding ways to stay afloat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People are still feeling the pain at the pump, even though things are getting better.

"It's still terrible," Buffalo resident, Teherin Sutherland said.

Sutherland is one of many in Western New York still having to pay more, despite a decrease in price over the past few weeks.

Right now, the average price of gas in Buffalo is $4.45 per gallon, which is down 6 cents from last week. Obviously, that's an improvement, but if you compare those numbers to last year in New York or current numbers around the country, it's still really high.

National Gas Price: $4.06

Last Year's NYS Average: $3.22

“Just try to do the best you can to stay afloat. Just hang on until things start to go back down. There’s not really much we can do about it,” Sutherland said.

AAA Dispatch Manager, Dan Fisher, said there are some tips you can implement into your commute to help get the most bang for your buck.

"Preventative maintenance is something that a lot of people don't do. It's needed, especially as your car gets older," Fisher said.

AAA has also put out a list of other measures you can take. Those are as follows:

Map routes

Avoid rush hour

Combine errands into one trip

Use cruise control

Have proper tire pressure

Remove any bulky items out of car that would take more fuel to accelerate

Compare pump prices before leaving the house

You can find even more of AAA's tips by clicking here