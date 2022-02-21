Gas prices continue to rise; New York State average up more than $1 compared to this time last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices continue to rise and the New York State average is up more than $1 compared to this time last year, according to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY).

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.53 which is up four cents from last week and one year ago the national average was $2.63. The New York State average price for a gallon of gas is $3.75 which is up seven cents from last week and one year ago the state average was $2.69.

The following are local averages throughout Western and Central New York:

Batavia - $3.68 (up eight cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.70 (up eight cents from last week)

Ithaca - $3.76 (up eight cents from last week)

Rochester - $3.75 (up nine cents from last week)

Rome - $3.76 (up six cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.71 (up seven cents from last week)

Watertown - $3.73 (up seven cents from last week)

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand also decreased. AAA said that situation would typically lead to a decrease in gas prices, but elevated crude oil prices continue to lead to higher prices at the pump. According to AAA, tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to be a factor in rising oil prices.

"Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market," a release says.