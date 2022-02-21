Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas prices continue to rise; New York State average up more than $1 compared to this time last year

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
A vehicle is filled with gasoline at a Mobil station Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gas Prices Colorado
Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 11:15:38-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices continue to rise and the New York State average is up more than $1 compared to this time last year, according to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY).

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.53 which is up four cents from last week and one year ago the national average was $2.63. The New York State average price for a gallon of gas is $3.75 which is up seven cents from last week and one year ago the state average was $2.69.

The following are local averages throughout Western and Central New York:

  • Batavia - $3.68 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Buffalo - $3.70 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Ithaca - $3.76 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Rochester - $3.75 (up nine cents from last week)
  • Rome - $3.76 (up six cents from last week)
  • Syracuse - $3.71 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Watertown - $3.73 (up seven cents from last week)

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand also decreased. AAA said that situation would typically lead to a decrease in gas prices, but elevated crude oil prices continue to lead to higher prices at the pump. According to AAA, tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to be a factor in rising oil prices.

"Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market," a release says.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!