BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Motorists are paying more at the pump as gas prices continue to rise nationally and across New York.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.49, which is up five cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.68, which is up nine cents from last week.

The following are local averages throughout Western and Central New York:



Batavia - $3.60 (up eight cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.62 (up nine cents from last week)

Ithaca - $3.68 (up ten cents from last week)

Rochester - $3.66 (up eight cents from last week)

Rome - $3.70 (up seven cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.64 (up nine cents from last week)

Watertown - $3.66 (up eight cents from last week)

WKBW

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand increased which has played a part in the increase but the rising price of crude oil has played a dominant role in the increase.

According to AAA and the EIA, the tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to contribute to rising crude oil prices and AAA expects pump prices to continue to follow suit.