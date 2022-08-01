Gas prices continue to drop into August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices continue to drop not only across the region but across the country as the month of August begins.

The New York State average per gallon is $4.52, down 6 cents from last Monday.

The average price per gallon in Buffalo is $4.51 which is the second lowest in Western and Central New York, only after Elmira ($4.50.)

The demand for gas has increased over recent weeks, while inventory levels have dropped.

AAA says that the price of oil has increased, which in turn can slow the decrease in prices at the pump - although prices are continuing to drop for now.