Gas prices continue to drop as Christmas holiday approaches

Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices statewide and nationally are continuing to drop into the month of December. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is currently $3.45, which is down 10 cents from Monday.

The average across New York State is $3.74, which is down 5 cents from Monday.

Buffalo holds the third lowest average per gallon, at $3.69. Only Batavia ($3.60) and Elmira ($3.59) have lower average prices per gallon.

AAA reports that if demand remains low, pump prices can continue to decrease through the next week. g

