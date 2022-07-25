Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas prices continue to drop across the city and region

Gas
Video Blocks
Gas
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 10:44:43-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The price of gas in Buffalo is down 11 cents from last week. The average price per gallon now stands at $4.58.

Average prices are down across the state with Buffalo and Elmira seeing the biggest drop in price per gallon across the Western and Central New York regions.

The New York State average price per gallon is $4.58, which is nearly $1.40 more than last year's average of $3.19.

If the demand for gas continues to remain low as stocks increase and crude oil prices continue to decrease, then the price at the pump will likely continue to decline.

AAA says that drivers should map routes and avoid peak traffic times to help conserve fuel. Removing unnecessary and bulky items from a car also helps to conserve fuel as well.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United