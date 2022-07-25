Gas prices continue to drop across the city and region

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The price of gas in Buffalo is down 11 cents from last week. The average price per gallon now stands at $4.58.

Average prices are down across the state with Buffalo and Elmira seeing the biggest drop in price per gallon across the Western and Central New York regions.

The New York State average price per gallon is $4.58, which is nearly $1.40 more than last year's average of $3.19.

If the demand for gas continues to remain low as stocks increase and crude oil prices continue to decrease, then the price at the pump will likely continue to decline.

AAA says that drivers should map routes and avoid peak traffic times to help conserve fuel. Removing unnecessary and bulky items from a car also helps to conserve fuel as well.

