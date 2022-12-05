Gas prices continue to decrease locally and nationally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Motorists are getting some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to decline locally and nationally.

According to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY), the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.40, which is down 15 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.70, which is down nine cents from one week ago.

You can find averages from across the state below: