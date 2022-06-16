Watch
Garth Brooks joins Good Morning Buffalo ahead of Highmark Stadium show

Country music star Garth Brooks talks upcoming stadium show, performing in Buffalo, and how he hopes to help Western New York heal.
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jun 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks took time out of his schedule to pop in to Good Morning Buffalo Thursday morning.

Tickets for the July 23 show go on sale Friday. Ticket sales were supposed to begin May 19, but Brooks postponed them out of respect for the Buffalo community in the wake of the Tops mass shooting. Now, he says he hopes to help the community in the healing process.

Getting everyone in one area start singing and holding onto one another, that's love.

Buffalo Strong: A Community United