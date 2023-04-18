Garden Walk Buffalo looking for participants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Garden Walk Buffalo is returning this July, but organizers are looking for garden submissions.

They say your garden does not need to be large, perfect, or professionally landscaped. There are no entry fees and no rules for entry besides location.

Anyone within the footprint of Garden Walk Buffalo can participate. That's from Canalside to Amherst Street and the Niagara River to Main Street. Gardens range from large to just a few square feet.

Gardens Buffalo Niagara

Submissions are needed by May 15th. You can pick up your sign at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens June 24th or 25th. The event takes place July 29th and 30th.

You can find more information and register at GardensBuffaloNiagara.com

