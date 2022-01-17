Garbage and recycling pickup impacted by snow? Here's when you can expect it to be picked up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All of Western New York woke up to snow on the ground Monday.

The totals below are from 9:30 a.m. when the snow was still falling and more was expected throughout the day.

2nd time in under two weeks the Buffalo Airport has shattered the snowfall record for a single day. It just about doubled the previous total of 8.3" set in 1958! >>>https://t.co/lK8BFxF2G6 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/mBvXiexNeD — Autumn Lewandowski (@AutumnsWeather) January 17, 2022

The snow has had an impact on garbage and recycling throughout the region, Modern Disposal and Waste Management have issued statements on what you can expect.

Modern Disposal

Due to the inclement weather forecasted for January 17th, Modern is suspending operations. Monday route service will be pushed to Tuesday, Tuesday service to Wednesday and so on. We will run pick ups through Saturday to cover all routes. Safety is always our top priority for our employees. Thank you. Exception is the City of Buffalo: Recycling will run as planned as long as City of Buffalo Garbage is out running their trucks. As of Sunday night, City of Buffalo plans to run routes. Thank you.

Waste Management

All Waste Management collection services are cancelled today in the Western New York region due to adverse weather conditions. All trash and recycling services are expected to resume tomorrow. Customers should anticipate a one-day delay.

Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski also released a statement on what residents can expect:

Residents’ trash that was not picked up today, will be picked up tomorrow. The schedule for trash pickup will stay as normal the rest of the week. Recycling pickup only is delayed all week by 1 day. Friday recycling pickup will take place on Saturday this week for recycling only. Call Cheektowaga Sanitation for any questions at 716-686-3426.