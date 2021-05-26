Garage fire in West Seneca causes more than $100,000 in damage

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A garage fire in West Seneca Wednesday afternoon caused more than $100,000 in damage according to West Seneca police.

Police say around 2:40 p.m. a structure fire was reported on Greenfield Avenue and a detached garage/workshop was on fire when officials arrived. Several fire districts responded.

The initial investigation indicates the fire may have started due to gasoline draining from a motorcycle and the gas/fumes may have spread to a nearby pilot light for a heated floor. Investigators remain on scene conducting a more thorough investigation.

Police say the garage is considered a total loss, several classic cars inside the garage were also destroyed and damage is estimated to be over $100,000.

The primary residence, another detached garage on the property, and the garage of an adjacent property sustained damage as well.

No injuries were reported, as of 5:00 p.m. firefighters were still on scene knocking down hot spots.