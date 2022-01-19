Garage, car destroyed in Hamburg fire

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire crews in Hamburg responded to a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Lake View Fire Chief says when they arrived to the home on Versailles Road around 3:00 a.m., the garage was on fire. He says firefighters were able to put out the fire within about 15 minutes.

The fire destroyed the garage and a car inside, and caused some smoke damage to the home. Everyone who was inside the home was able to make it out unharmed.

At this time there's no damage estimation, and crews continue to work to determine a cause.