Game day electricity brings Bills Mafia families from South Florida to Western New York for wildcard weekend

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WKBW) — Nowhere is the anticipation more electric on game day than in tailgate lots scattered throughout Orchard Park. One Bill Mofia family traveled from Miami to a get a taste.

"The energy here is just like nothing you can get in Miami thats for sure," Bills fan Melissa Dibble said.

A flight for wildcard weekend, the family said, was a no brainer.

"As soon as we made playoffs we booked our flights and said 'we're making this happen," mom of two Colette Nielson said.

Traveling from Miami to Highmark Stadium, the family said they have been Bills fans their whole lives. Yet not every family member is on the Bills bandwagon.

"My husband is here locked up somewhere we kind of hide him," Nielson said. "He's a Dolphins fan from Miami but I'm not going to lie the children are what? Bills fans - its a three to one household."

With smiles on their faces, the family said they are very to be at the wildcard weekend game.