'Game changer': Colleges prepare for 'SUNY Reconnect' program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major opportunity is on the horizon for millions of New Yorkers who have long considered returning to school.

This fall, the SUNY Reconnect program will launch across the state, offering free community college to adults without a college degree, covering not just tuition, but also fees, books, and supplies.

The program is aimed at the four million working-age adults in New York State who have no college degree or credential.

To qualify, students must enroll in a two-year associate degree program in a high-demand field such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, engineering, or nursing.

At SUNY Niagara, school leaders say they’re ready to welcome students this fall. John Delate, Vice President at SUNY Niagara, called the initiative a “game-changer.”

“We know one of the big obstacles, of course, is financial,” Delate said. “So, to remove that burden and provide tuition and books will make a big difference for them.”

Tracey Solotes returned to school at SUNY Niagara nearly 30 years after dropping out due to family hardship, but now, he’s set to graduate with an associate degree in business and accounting this spring.

“It has been an amazing roller coaster,” Solotes said. “Coming back after being out of school for 30 years and fulfilling a dream come true.”

Solotes said that after losing his brother during the pandemic and hitting personal lows, he realized it was time to make a change. Education became his path forward.

“I had reached rock bottom,” Solotes said. “At the end of COVID, I lost my brother and quite a few things in life that really put me on my knees looking for something.”

Solotes's story is one of many that SUNY Reconnect hopes to replicate across the state.

“These are demand fields where the industry is out there waiting for more students to graduate,” said Delate. “It will be very beneficial for the local communities, as well as for the students.”