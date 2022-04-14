Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

WKBW producer/photographer Sean Mickey

WKBW/Michael Schwartz

WKBW producer/photographer Sean Mickey

WKBW/Michael Schwartz

WKBW producer/photographer Sean Mickey

The USS Sullivans was seen listing heavily to its starboard side at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park on Thursday morning. Alex Pytlik/WKBW

Crews ready equipment for use in the attempts to stabilize the ship. WKBW/Michael Schwartz

A view from Canalside shows how far the ship is listing in the canal. WKBW/Natalie Fahmy

A U.S. Navy veteran who saw video of the USS Sullivans on 7 News came to the naval park to see the situation. WKBW/Michael Schwartz

Prev 1 / Ad Next