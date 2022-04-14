GALLERY: USS The Sullivans sinking in Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park
Crews are working to stabilize and save USS The Sullivans in the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.
GALLERY: USS The Sullivans sinking in Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park
WKBW producer/photographer Sean Mickey
WKBW/Michael Schwartz
WKBW producer/photographer Sean Mickey
WKBW/Michael Schwartz
WKBW producer/photographer Sean Mickey
The USS Sullivans was seen listing heavily to its starboard side at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park on Thursday morning.Alex Pytlik/WKBW
Crews ready equipment for use in the attempts to stabilize the ship.WKBW/Michael Schwartz
A view from Canalside shows how far the ship is listing in the canal.WKBW/Natalie Fahmy
A U.S. Navy veteran who saw video of the USS Sullivans on 7 News came to the naval park to see the situation.WKBW/Michael Schwartz