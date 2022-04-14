Watch
GALLERY: USS The Sullivans sinking in Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park

Crews are working to stabilize and save USS The Sullivans in the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

Sullivans 6.PNG
Photo by: WKBW producer/photographer Sean Mickey
Sullivans 1.PNG
Photo by: WKBW/Michael Schwartz
Sullivans 7.PNG
Photo by: WKBW producer/photographer Sean Mickey
Sullivans 4.PNG
Photo by: WKBW/Michael Schwartz
Sullivans 8.PNG
Photo by: WKBW producer/photographer Sean Mickey
SULLIVANS-SINKING.jpg
The USS Sullivans was seen listing heavily to its starboard side at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park on Thursday morning.Photo by: Alex Pytlik/WKBW
SULLIVANS-EQUIPMENT-SCHWARTZ.jpeg
Crews ready equipment for use in the attempts to stabilize the ship.Photo by: WKBW/Michael Schwartz
NATALIE-FAHMY-SULLIVANS.jpg
A view from Canalside shows how far the ship is listing in the canal.Photo by: WKBW/Natalie Fahmy
SULLIVANS-NAVY-VET-SCHWARTZ.jpeg
A U.S. Navy veteran who saw video of the USS Sullivans on 7 News came to the naval park to see the situation.Photo by: WKBW/Michael Schwartz

GALLERY: USS The Sullivans sinking in Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park

The USS Sullivans was seen listing heavily to its starboard side at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park on Thursday morning.
Crews ready equipment for use in the attempts to stabilize the ship.
A view from Canalside shows how far the ship is listing in the canal.
A U.S. Navy veteran who saw video of the USS Sullivans on 7 News came to the naval park to see the situation.
