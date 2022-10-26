'Galleria of Treats' returns to the Walden Galleria on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is just days away and if you are looking for a place to bring your little ones trick-or-treating head to the Walden Galleria.

"Galleria of Treats" will take place Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the lower level near Forever 21. The event includes indoor trick-or-treating and Halloween activities for the whole family.

Tickets are required and can be purchased online for $3 until Wednesday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event for $5 at the door.

All ticket sales support the American Cancer Society of Western New York. You can purchase tickets here.