'Galleria of Treats' returning to Walden Galleria for 29th year

Walden Galleria Mall hosts trick-or-treat event for families
Posted at 1:25 PM, Sep 25, 2023
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced its family-friendly indoor trick-or-treating event known as "Galleria of Treats" will return for its 29th year.

The event will be held on October 30 from noon until 8 p.m. on the lower level beginning near Forever 21.

"Children of all ages and families can enjoy a fun-filled day of Halloween activities with dozens of trick-or-treating tables to visit and build their candy collection," a release says.

Presale tickets are available online now for $3 for each trick-or-treater. They will be available until 11:59 p.m. on October 29. Tickets will also be available online or at the door the day of the event for $5. Organizers say 100% of all ticket sales and proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society of Western New York.

You can find more information here.

