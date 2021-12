BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This weekend's gale force winds caused the partial wall collapse of a historic grain elevator in Buffalo.

The silo is located on Ganson Street near Buffalo Riverworks.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Damage to the structure is severe, and it remains unclear as to what will happen to it.

The grain elevator opened in the late 1800's, and was last used in the early 1980's.

Winds along the Buffalo waterfront topped 70 mph on Saturday.